Jon Gruden compares Jared Goff to Hall of Fame QB

Jared Goff has enhanced his reputation around the NFL thanks to his excellent play with the Detroit Lions. He’s played so well that Jon Gruden is comparing Goff to a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Gruden was a guest at Lions training camp this week. He was at camp observing and visiting with some of the team’s coaches, including offensive coordinator John Morton, whom he raved about.

Jon Gruden here at the #Lions practice today in team gear. Says he still has the coaching bug and likes to see how Dan Campbell and the team operates in practice. pic.twitter.com/Cg3LY9xvg8 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 28, 2025

Gruden also spoke highly of Goff, who has been the Lions’ starting quarterback for the last four years. He compared Goff to Joe Montana.

“I hate to throw comparisons out, but the number, the continuous movement that he plays with, he always reminded me of Montana from the days that I was with the 49ers,” Gruden said.

Montana is a Hall of Fame quarterback who is best known for winning four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980s. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro player and a 2-time NFL MVP. Goff has made four Pro Bowls — two with the Los Angeles Rams and two with the Lions. He has helped the Lions win double-digit games in each of the last two seasons, including a 15-2 season last year.

Goff has played in one Super Bowl so far and lost it. Montana won four. Goff still has a lot of winning to do if he wants to get close to Montana, but it’s still a very nice compliment and comparison from Gruden.