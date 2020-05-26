Jon Kitna’s son Jalen commits to Florida

Jon Kitna’s son has made a decision on where he will play college football, and the quarterback is choosing the Florida Gators.

Jalen Kitna announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he has committed to Florida for the Class of 2021.

Kitna is a pro-style quarterback who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. The three-star recruit is ranked as the 54th overall player in the state of Texas by Rivals and the 17th-best quarterback.

Kitna joins four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio as Florida commits for 2021.

Jon Kitna, of course, was a journeyman in the NFL for several seasons. He had stints with the Seahawks, Bengals, Lions and Cowboys and was the quarterbacks coach in Dallas last year. He is now the head coach at Burleson High School in Texas.