Jordan Love shares honest reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ new contract

May 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent at quarterback. Now, with Rodgers’ new contract, it is fair to ask what Love’s future holds with the team.

Rodgers signed a new three-year deal with Green Bay in March, and if the veteran sees that deal out, it will cover the entirety of Love’s rookie contract. When asked about that, Love made clear he was very happy for Rodgers, but admitted the deal brought about some mixed emotions.

“I was super happy for Aaron. Obviously, the dude deserves it, what he’s done the last two years,” Love told reporters on Tuesday. “Personally, for me, it just means I’m about to be a backup again for this year. That’s all I can control right now. I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘ah,’ you know?”

Love is definitely a little disappointed, which is understandable. Not only does Rodgers’ return and new deal leave him as a backup for 2022, but it calls into question when Love will get the chance to win the starting job with the Packers, if ever.

The question now is whether the Packers will keep Love or start thinking about trading him. That decision probably won’t be made for at least a year, but it may be in the back of everyone’s mind.

