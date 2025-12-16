Jordan Phillips goes off on Patriots fans after win

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a statement 35-31 win over the New England Patriots in a Week 15 showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

After the game, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips tried to score another victory of his own against some New England fans.

As he made his way to the tunnel, the 33-year-old Phillips showed he could match the rowdy fans word for word.

“Go suck a fat d–k. 21-0 and you guys got your a– beat? Shut the f–k up,” Phillips could be heard saying.

You can watch the wild exchange here

Regardless of what the fans said to Phillips, the Bills had the last laugh.

As mentioned by Phillips, the Patriots had a 21-point lead in the contest, but New England squandered it all in the second half, where the Bills outscored the home team, 28-7.

The Bills were powered by the big performance of quarterback Josh Allen, who went 19-of-28 for 193 passing yards and 3 touchdowns against 0 interceptions.

Running back James Cook stepped up as well, as he gashed the Patriots on the ground for 107 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries to go with a TD reception. Meanwhile, tight end Dawson Knox caught Allen’s two other touchdown tosses

Phillips was unable to finish the game after injuring his ankle in the first half, but at least some Pats fans will never forget that he was there.