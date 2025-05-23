Larry Brown Sports

Jordon Hudson has angry response to Ring camera video being released

Jordon Hudson on the red carpet
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson lashed out on Friday after a report about the infamous Bill Belichick video came out.

Journalist Pablo Torre did some investigative work regarding Belichick and Hudson, and he tried to get more of the story behind the infamous Belichick video.

A video spread in November 2023 that purported to show a shirtless Belichick exiting a home. Torre found out that the video originated from security camera footage from a home that Belichick and Hudson had rented via Airbnb. The owners of the home claim they sent the footage to a friend, and then the video somehow got leaked from there.

Hudson is not pleased about the situation and called out Airbnb via X.

“Hey @Airbnb – Quick question.
How do you feel about Airbnb owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants / their stay?” Hudson wrote on X Friday.

Hudson further criticized Torre via her Instagram Story in a since-deleted message.

Hudson wrote that Torre’s findings were “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted.” She then asked people to stop giving credibility to Torre.

Belichick famously tried to avoid distractions and keep the focus strictly on football when he was the head coach of the New England Patriots. Now he has a 24-year-old girlfriend who has him involved in headlines and gossip constantly. Many people are befuddled and can’t believe how Belichick got to this point.

