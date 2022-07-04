Josh Allen shares the 2 things he is working on for 2022 season

Josh Allen has developed into an MVP candidate for the Buffalo Bills and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But the 26-year-old is not satisfied and still trying to improve.

During the Bills’ minicamps this offseason, Allen talked about the two things he is working on. Those items are limiting turnovers and improving his ball placement.

“Main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions,” Allen said. “And then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC. Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after catch.”

YAC is an acronym for “yards after catch.” That stat represents how many yards receivers gain once they catch the football.

Stefon Diggs, who is Buffalo’s top receiver, ranked 26th in the league last season with 320 yards after catch. If Allen can improve his ball placement on the short routes to set his receivers up for more success while running with the ball, then the team should see easy improvement in that area.

Buffalo went 11-6 last season and lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in an epic overtime game against the Chiefs. The Bills went 13-3 the season before and lost in the conference championship to KC.

Buffalo and Allen are focused on taking the next step.