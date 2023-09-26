Cardinals correct embarrassing Josh Dobbs jersey error

Josh Dobbs is the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, but you might not have known that based on a visit to the team store over the weekend.

Dobbs shared a video to social media that showed him in the Cardinals’ team store looking to get a jersey for his family that had his last name on it. He walked up to a machine that allows fans to order jerseys. The machine offers two options: get a jersey of a current player on the team roster, or make a jersey with a customized name on the back, which is a more expensive option.

Dobbs pressed the button to make a jersey of a current player, but his No. 9 Dobbs jersey was missing. That’s pretty embarrassing, but it’s obvious that the team hadn’t added his name to that machine, likely because he wasn’t acquired until late August. Arizona later said the error had been fixed.

You can see it all in the videos:

Dobbs is in his first season with the Cardinals and helped lead the team to a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The 28-year-old QB has passed for 549 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. And now he has a jersey available for order in the team store.