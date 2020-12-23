Josh Gordon not allowed to practice, play after substance abuse setback

Just when the Seattle Seahawks thought they were going to have Josh Gordon available for the end of the season, plans have changed.

The Seahawks moved Gordon from their active roster to the commissioner’s list on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely, per sources. As @bcondotta reported, the NFL informed the team this morning Gordon hadn't complied with terms of his conditional reinstatement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

Gordon has not complied with the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Accordingly, he will not be able to practice or play in games for Seattle as planned. Gordon will be able to attend team meetings and individual workouts.

Josina Anderson reports that there is a great deal of disappointment over the Gordon situation.

Hearing a lot of disappointment being expressed this evening at every level of advocacy around the league for Josh Gordon's return to the NFL, given every step, request, co-signs it took that I'm aware of to reach this point. One person said tho, "I'm not going to abandon him." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 23, 2020

Gordon played in six games for the Patriots last season and five for Seattle. He has not played since Week 15 last year. The 29-year-old wide receiver has been suspended eight times during his NFL career.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0