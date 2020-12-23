 Skip to main content
Josh Gordon not allowed to practice, play after substance abuse setback

December 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Josh Gordon

Just when the Seattle Seahawks thought they were going to have Josh Gordon available for the end of the season, plans have changed.

The Seahawks moved Gordon from their active roster to the commissioner’s list on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse.

Gordon has not complied with the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Accordingly, he will not be able to practice or play in games for Seattle as planned. Gordon will be able to attend team meetings and individual workouts.

Josina Anderson reports that there is a great deal of disappointment over the Gordon situation.

Gordon played in six games for the Patriots last season and five for Seattle. He has not played since Week 15 last year. The 29-year-old wide receiver has been suspended eight times during his NFL career.

Photo: CLSN Media via CC-BY-SA 4.0

