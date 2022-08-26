 Skip to main content
Chiefs make interesting change to JuJu Smith-Schuster contract

August 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
JuJu Smith-Schuster is trying to re-establish himself with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team is making an interesting change to his contract to incentivize him to do so.

The Chiefs are doubling Smith-Schuster’s per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, according to Field Yates of ESPN. In total, Smith-Schuster will have the opportunity to make over $500,000 more than previously agreed by simply appearing in a full slate of games.

This may be a goodwill gesture by the Chiefs, albeit an interesting one. Smith-Schuster is expected to have a significant role in the offense, and that could happen at a value price with the $3.7 million contract he signed during the offseason.

Smith-Schuster is already in line for major bonuses if he hits a number of incentives. Health will play a big role in whether that happens. That is definitely a concern, as the wide receiver has been hampered by a knee issue during preseason.

