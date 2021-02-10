 Skip to main content
Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster likely to receive interest from this team

February 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely to attract significant interest in free agency, and one team already appears to have some interest.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be “very interested” in Smith-Schuster, according to ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton.

The Raiders have not been shy about pursuing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers in recent years. They took chances on both Martavis Bryant and Antonio Brown, neither of which worked out that well. Smith-Schuster should be a much safer bet.

Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns for the Steelers last season. If the Raiders want to attract him, they may want to keep these comments of his in mind as part of their recruiting pitch.

