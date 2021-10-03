Julian Edelman shares awesome video ahead of Brady-Belichick clash

Very few people will be feeling more mixed emotions during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots than Julian Edelman. The former wide receiver has great relationships with both Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, so who should he root for? Perhaps everyone.

Hours before kickoff of arguably the biggest regular-season NFL game of all time, Edelman shared a great video on Twitter. It features Brady and Belichick saying nice things about one another. The very end of the clip reads “love you guys, play nice.”

Edelman also had a hilarious take on Brady’s return to Foxboro last week.

The relationship between Brady and Belichick clearly soured leading up to Brady’s departure in 2019. That’s the story everyone wants to hear more about, but this is a coach-quarterback duo that won six Super Bowls together. When both retire, that will be the only story that matters to most.

Edelman’s video is a great reminder of the mutual respect that exists between Brady and Belichick. The remarks the Patriots coach made earlier this week were another one.

