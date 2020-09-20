Julio Jones continues to be bothered by hamstring injury

The Atlanta Falcons scored 39 points on Sunday, but Julio Jones wasn’t a huge part of the offense. That is apparently because his hamstring issue continues to bother him.

Jones has battled a hamstring injury for several weeks, and it seemed to impact his role in the offense in Week 2. He was targeted just four times and made two catches for 24 yards. One of his targets should have been a 42-yard touchdown, but he dropped the pass.

Jones said after the game that his hamstring was still not quite allowing him to run like he wanted, and was a factor in his disappointing performance.

#Falcons WR Julio Jones said his hamstring was an issue in the dropped TD. “A little. I just can’t run the way I want to run.” pic.twitter.com/RqAkwxa6pS — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 20, 2020

Jones looked like his usual self in Week 1, catching nine passes for 157 yards. It’s clear he’s still capable of performing. He was limited in practice all week, though, and the situation doesn’t seem to be significantly improving.

The Falcons endured an awful collapse Sunday against the Cowboys. Perhaps that could have been avoided with a healthier Jones.