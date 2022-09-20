Justin Fields angers Bears fans with dumb comment

Justin Fields is going to face a lot of scrutiny for as long as he remains the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, and the former Ohio State star clearly has a lot to learn about how to handle that.

Fields and Chicago’s offense struggled immensely in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. After the game, Fields was asked if losing to the Packers stings more because the two are NFC North rivals and Bears fans badly want to beat Green Bay. Fields said it hurts even more in the locker room because the fans aren’t the ones “putting in any work.”

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans… They aren’t putting in any work.” Bears fans may not like this one from Justin Fields…. pic.twitter.com/TTnjDNSuZ3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2022

The context is important, but Bears fans still are not going to like that response. Fields obviously meant that losing to the Packers hurts even more for the players than it does for the fans. However, he probably should have left out the part about the fans not putting in work.

No, Bears fans do not contribute on the field. They do, however, contribute to player salaries by buying tickets and supporting the team unconditionally. It is never a good idea for a player to downplay the way winning and losing impacts the fans.

Fields went 7/11 for just 70 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the loss to Green Bay. He went 8/17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, though rainy weather was a big factor in his stat line for that game.