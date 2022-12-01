 Skip to main content
Justin Fields takes big step forward for Week 13

December 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields did not play in the Chicago Bears’ Week 12 loss to the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury. But the young quarterback may be ready for a return in Week 13.

Fields was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Bears reporter Brad Biggs added that Fields’ return to practice puts the quarterback on track to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Fields playing would be big since backup Trevor Siemian is questionable with an oblique injury.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2021, has improved his production lately.

The 23-year-old has rushed for 6 touchdowns over his last six games and has had at least 60 rushing yards per game over his last six games. He has thrown for 8 touchdowns and two interceptions over his last four games.

Chicago has not had much recent success on the field. Since beginning the season 2-1, they have lost 8 of their last 9 and are 3-9 overall.

