Justin Fields takes big step forward for Week 13

Justin Fields did not play in the Chicago Bears’ Week 12 loss to the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury. But the young quarterback may be ready for a return in Week 13.

Fields was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Bears reporter Brad Biggs added that Fields’ return to practice puts the quarterback on track to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

#Bears QB Justin Fields was a full participant in practice putting him on course to play Sunday against the #Packers at Soldier Field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 1, 2022

Fields playing would be big since backup Trevor Siemian is questionable with an oblique injury.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in 2021, has improved his production lately.

The 23-year-old has rushed for 6 touchdowns over his last six games and has had at least 60 rushing yards per game over his last six games. He has thrown for 8 touchdowns and two interceptions over his last four games.

Chicago has not had much recent success on the field. Since beginning the season 2-1, they have lost 8 of their last 9 and are 3-9 overall.