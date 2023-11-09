Justin Jefferson has warning about his return from hamstring injury

Justin Jefferson returned to practice in a limited fashion for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, though he cautioned about his return from his hamstring injury.

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in his Minnesota Vikings’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss four games.

The Vikings this week opened the window for Jefferson to begin practicing with the team. He has 21 days now to be added to the active roster, otherwise he will have to miss the rest of the season.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that having Jefferson play this weekend would be a little aggressive. Jefferson seemed to agree and cautioned that he does not want to return until he is 100 percent.

In his first media session since his injury, Justin Jefferson said he wants to make sure he’s 100 percent before he gets back on the field, but coming back was a “no-brainer.” “I always say that I want to be a Hall of Famer,” he said. “So I can’t just sit out missing games.” — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 9, 2023

That seems to be a strong indication that Jefferson will not play in Week 10. He also probably will only play in Week 11 if he is feeling great. However, Jefferson also acknowledged that if he wants to make the Hall of Fame, he won’t be able to get there by missing games.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. The 5-4 Vikings have won four games in a row and are rolling with Josh Dobbs at quarterback.