 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 9, 2023

Justin Jefferson has warning about his return from hamstring injury

November 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson returned to practice in a limited fashion for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, though he cautioned about his return from his hamstring injury.

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in his Minnesota Vikings’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve, forcing him to miss four games.

The Vikings this week opened the window for Jefferson to begin practicing with the team. He has 21 days now to be added to the active roster, otherwise he will have to miss the rest of the season.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said that having Jefferson play this weekend would be a little aggressive. Jefferson seemed to agree and cautioned that he does not want to return until he is 100 percent.

That seems to be a strong indication that Jefferson will not play in Week 10. He also probably will only play in Week 11 if he is feeling great. However, Jefferson also acknowledged that if he wants to make the Hall of Fame, he won’t be able to get there by missing games.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. The 5-4 Vikings have won four games in a row and are rolling with Josh Dobbs at quarterback.

Article Tags

Justin Jefferson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus