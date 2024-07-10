 Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson weighs in on Kirk Cousins leaving for Falcons

July 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Justin Jefferson without a helmet

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson does not appear to have any hard feelings on Kirk Cousins’ departure.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Cousins to a massive 4-year deal in March. Cousins had been the Vikings’ starting quarterback since Jefferson was drafted by the team in 2020.

In a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Jefferson was asked if he was “surprised” that Cousins opted to leave the team.

“I just knew that everything just wasn’t the way he wanted it to be here,” Jefferson told Eisen. “… I feel like he just wanted a new start, a new opportunity to start with Atlanta — a clean slate. I’m not mad at him at all for that. I’m grateful for what he has brought to me and the things that we have accomplished together. But at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

With Cousins under center for the Vikings, Jefferson emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL. The 25-year-old earned three Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections in each of his first three seasons from 2020 to 2022.

But injuries hampered both players’ 2023 campaigns, which ended in the Vikings’ dynamic duo being torn apart.

Justin JeffersonKirk Cousins
