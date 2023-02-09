Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role.

Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported on Thursday that the Chiefs are pleased with the progress Toney has made leading up to the Super Bowl. Not only that, but Palmer has received indications that Toney could be a huge factor in Kansas City’s offense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is dealing with an ankle injury. Today is their toughest practice of the week. He’s moving well. Which is a good sign, because Toney and Mahomes have a real connection. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/AFbajBNPhQ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 9, 2023

“We all know about the chemistry that Patrick Mahomes has with Travis Kelce and Jerick McKinnon, but it was brought up to me by offensive coaches today, unsolicited, that he kind of has that with Toney,” Palmer said. “It’s only been half a year. Mahomes has a very good feel for Kadarius Toney. This game plan that they have, I’m told, is very expansive, more so than you would have for any other game. A lot in there is for Toney to do different things, specifically after the catch. They can use him in a variety of ways. His health is very important for Super Bowl Sunday.”

If the Chiefs are really planning to feature Toney as an X-factor of sorts, you have to wonder why coaches would be making that information public. Still, Toney has definitely shown signs of the playmaking ability that inspired the New York Giants to use a first-round pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs acquired Toney in a trade with the Giants midway through the season. He had five catches on seven targets in Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Reid can find a way to get him more involved, it would certainly make the Eagles’ life more difficult.