Kayvon Thibodeaux explains his 0-tackle game against Cardinals

September 19, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks with the media

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York Giants had an abysmal Week 1. The team may have performed better in their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the Giants linebacker still provided a box score dud.

Thibodeaux failed to record a single tackle in the 31-28 comeback victory over the Cardinals. He has also yet to record a sack in two games this season.

The Giants edge rusher was asked about his lack of tackles while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Thibodeaux explained that he simply wasn’t in the proper position to make tackles as Arizona “kept running away from him.” For the times the Cardinals did run toward him, he focused on setting the edge for his teammates to make plays.

For Thibodeaux, the Giants’ win mattered more than his individual stat line. The 22-year-old featured in 94% of the team’s snaps on Sunday as his squad mounted a monumental comeback.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with the hope that he could turn into a game-changing edge rusher.

While the numbers on the box score aren’t the only things that matter in an NFL contest, getting some measurable production from a top pick shouldn’t be too much to ask.

Kayvon ThibodeauxNew York Giants
