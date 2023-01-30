Kayvon Thibodeaux disrespects 49ers legend via Twitter

Kayvon Thibodeaux was tweeting up a storm during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, and he ended up crossing a San Francisco 49ers legend.

Thibodeaux just completed his rookie season for the New York Giants. The No. 5 overall pick’s Giants got steamrolled 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs by the Eagles.

Philadelphia had an easy time with the 49ers as well, beating San Francisco 31-7 in the conference championship on Sunday. The 49ers lost both their quarterbacks to injury, which gave the Eagles a much easier path to victory.

During the game, Thibodeaux jokingly tweeted that his Giants looked better than the Niners.

Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 29, 2023

“Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs (sic),” Thibodeaux tweeted.

Joe Staley, who was a six-time Pro Bowl left tackle with the 49ers, chimed in after taking offense to Thibodeaux’s tweet.

Ur a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much. https://t.co/YxrCndt6ef — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) January 30, 2023

“Ur (sic) a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much,” Staley wrote in response.

After seeing the tweet, Thibodeaux asked who Staley was.

“Who are you bro…” Thibodeaux said in response.

Who are you bro… https://t.co/ZKOpFDOGQM — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

Thibodeaux then indicated he had no idea who Staley was.

“Idc how famous you think you are if I don’t know you….I don’t know you,” Thibodeaux wrote. “IDC” is an acronym for “I don’t care.”

Idc how famous you think you are if I don’t know you….I don’t know you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) January 30, 2023

Staley was part of the NFL’s All Decade team for the 2010s. He has a very good case for being a Hall of Fame player. And Thibodeaux hasn’t heard of him? Maybe Kayvon needs to study up on his history.

What’s worse is that the Giants lost 38-7 to the Eagles with their quarterback healthy. At least both of the Niners’ QBs were injured in their loss.