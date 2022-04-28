 Skip to main content
Kayvon Thibodeaux delivers best red carpet quote of draft night

April 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kayvon Thibodeaux in uniform

Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms-up with players before play California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the top-rated prospects in the NFL Draft. He is clearly one of the best quotes, too.

Thibodeaux spoke to NFL Network’s Michael Irvin on the red carpet prior to the start of the first round of Thursday’s draft. He offered up an all-time great quote, jokingly saying he would win a fight to the death in order to play in the NFL.

Thibodeaux is clearly a character, and a very confident guy as well. He has demonstrated that in the past during the pre-draft process. Some teams apparently have not been impressed, but the public will probably eat this up.

Thibodeaux is still viewed as a potential top ten pick in the draft, though there is major uncertainty regarding where he ends up and how far he may be in danger of falling.

