Kayvon Thibodeaux delivers best red carpet quote of draft night

Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the top-rated prospects in the NFL Draft. He is clearly one of the best quotes, too.

Thibodeaux spoke to NFL Network’s Michael Irvin on the red carpet prior to the start of the first round of Thursday’s draft. He offered up an all-time great quote, jokingly saying he would win a fight to the death in order to play in the NFL.

Kayvon Thibodeaux tells @michaelirvin88 on the red carpet on @nflnetwork – "If you put everyone in a fight to the death, I'm the one coming out and going to the league." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 28, 2022

Thibodeaux is clearly a character, and a very confident guy as well. He has demonstrated that in the past during the pre-draft process. Some teams apparently have not been impressed, but the public will probably eat this up.

Thibodeaux is still viewed as a potential top ten pick in the draft, though there is major uncertainty regarding where he ends up and how far he may be in danger of falling.