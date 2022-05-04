Kayvon Thibodeaux being mentored by 1 Giants legend

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is getting help adapting to the NFL from a great source.

Thibodeaux discussed his budding relationship with Giants legend Michael Strahan. Thibodeaux said Saturday that he has known Strahan since last year, but their work together is growing closer now that Thibodeaux has been drafted by New York.

“So I would say last year, probably fall camp, actually, was when I first had the first Zoom with him and then I got to meet him,” Thibodeaux said of Strahan, via Doug Rush of Giants Wire. “Now, actually seeing him and really talking to him and building that relationship has been dope.”

The Giants probably love to hear that Thibodeaux has Strahan in his ear. Strahan had 141.5 career sacks and is regarded as one of the NFL’s best-ever pass rushers.

Thibodeaux was hit with the dreaded “character concerns” label prior to the draft. He’s saying all the right things so far, and Strahan seems like as good a character as any to be working with.