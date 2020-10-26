Keenan Allen doesn’t play ‘trash’ Madden anymore

Keenan Allen was openly furious with his ratings in last year’s installment of the “Madden” video game series, and apparently the Los Angeles Chargers star has stuck to his promise to boycott the game.

Allen was asked by a reporter on Monday if he is any happier with his ratings in “Madden NFL 21” than he was with those in “Madden NFL 20.” The Pro Bowl wide receiver claimed he doesn’t know what his ratings are this year because he doesn’t play the game anymore.

“I don’t even know what (my ratings) are. I don’t play Madden,” Allen said. “I played it last year. I don’t play it this year. I really don’t play that game, not because I was mad. That game’s trash, actually.”

Most people will find that hard to believe. Allen obviously played “Madden” last year. It would be a heck of a coincidence if he just decided the game is now “trash” after ranting about his ratings.

Allen said last year that he will no longer be playing Madden because his ratings were disrespectful. He broke down his specific issues with the ratings in a video you can see here.

For what it’s worth, the creators of “Madden” showed Allen more respect this year. He was angry that his overall rating was an 89 last year, but he is a 92 in the new game. Allen also mentioned that his medium route-running rating was an 88, but it is a 94 now. Apparently the boosts weren’t enough to get him interested in playing again.