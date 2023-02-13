Kenneth Gainwell loses first touchdown of Super Bowl after review

Please share some condolences to those who bet on Kenneth Gainwell to score the first touchdown of the Super Bowl at State Farm Field in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles got the ball first and marched down the field against the Kansas City Chiefs. They had a 3rd-and-3 from the KC 4-yard line in the first quarter and gave the ball to Gainwell.

Gainwell appeared to rush in for a touchdown. The call on the field was a TD. But the play was reviewed and the ball was marked down just short of the goal line, robbing Gainwell of the game’s first TD.

Kenneth Gainwell 1st TD bettors didn’t deserve that. @BSSportsbook pic.twitter.com/x9i17nRlam — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2023

Even though Gainwell was marked down, he still gained a first down. Jalen Hurts then scored on a quarterback sneak on the very next play thanks to a great effort from the Eagles’ offensive line.

Philly made it look easy on their first drive. They went 75 yards on 11 plays to score the TD. The Chiefs answered with a touchdown in just six plays on the ensuing possession.