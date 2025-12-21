Steelers’ Kenneth Gainwell scores touchdown on wild catch

Kenneth Gainwell made a crazy catch to score a touchdown for his Pittsburgh Steelers against the Detroit Lions in their Week 16 game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-10 situation at the Detroit 45-yard line down 10-3 with 11 seconds left before halftime. Aaron Rodgers threw off his back foot down the right sideline for Gainwell, who was being guarded by linebacker Alex Anzalone.

The call on the field was an incomplete pass, and there was also a penalty flag that was thrown for pass interference by Anzalone. The officials reviewed the play and credited Gainwell with a 45-yard touchdown, recognizing that he had made the catch and never been touched before going to the end zone.

Fans were beyond impressed with Gainwell’s play.

Kenneth Gainwell? Play of the year? What just happened?? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 21, 2025

Making Gainwell look like Marshall Faulk today lol — Drunk Matt Prater (@DrunkMattyP) December 21, 2025

Gainwell=Steelers MVP — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 21, 2025

Gainwell and new acquisition Adam Thielen were the Steelers’ receiving stars during the game. Who would have figured that a month ago?