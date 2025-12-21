Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Steelers’ Kenneth Gainwell scores touchdown on wild catch

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kenneth Gainwell on the ground

Kenneth Gainwell made a crazy catch to score a touchdown for his Pittsburgh Steelers against the Detroit Lions in their Week 16 game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday.

The Steelers had a 2nd-and-10 situation at the Detroit 45-yard line down 10-3 with 11 seconds left before halftime. Aaron Rodgers threw off his back foot down the right sideline for Gainwell, who was being guarded by linebacker Alex Anzalone.

The call on the field was an incomplete pass, and there was also a penalty flag that was thrown for pass interference by Anzalone. The officials reviewed the play and credited Gainwell with a 45-yard touchdown, recognizing that he had made the catch and never been touched before going to the end zone.

Fans were beyond impressed with Gainwell’s play.

Gainwell and new acquisition Adam Thielen were the Steelers’ receiving stars during the game. Who would have figured that a month ago?

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App