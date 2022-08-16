Kenny Pickett sees action with Steelers’ No. 1 offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers insist they have a well-thought out plan for Kenny Pickett, but it sure seems like he is moving on up in the world.

During practice on Tuesday, Pickett saw action with the first-team offense for the first time.

For the first time, Kenny Pickett with the first team offense. For the two-minute drill. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/g5Cjo9ygXx — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 16, 2022

Pickett’s time with the No. 1 offense came during a 2-minute drill. It also came with another caveat: Mitch Trubisky had the day off, meaning Pickett was just competing with Mason Rudolph.

Keep in mind that on Monday, Pickett took reps with the No. 2 offense. Between what happened on Monday and Pickett seeing some action with the No. 1 offense Tuesday, it’s hard not to feel like the rookie is closing in on Rudolph for the backup job.

Trubisky seems locked in as the No. 1 QB. From there, it looks like Pickett and Rudolph are in a battle for second string.

Pittsburgh went 9-7-1 last season. Ben Roethlisberger started 16 games and went 9-7. Rudolph played in two games, starting one. He passed for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception.