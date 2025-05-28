Keyshawn Johnson files $1 million lawsuit against NFL agent

Keyshawn Johnson is suing an NFL agent after the former star wide receiver claims he was stiffed out of a large sum of money.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Johnson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week that claims he and NFL agent Chris Ellison had a deal that Ellison failed to live up to. Johnson said he agreed roughly 10 years ago to push players to Ellison in exchange for a portion of the agent’s commission.

The lawsuit claims Ellison agreed to pay Johnson one-third of the agent’s three percent commission on the contracts of players that were referred by Johnson. Johnson says Ellison owes him $962,335 based on their agreement and has not paid.

The aforementioned sum of money is tied to contracts that were signed by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Johnson says he influenced all four players to sign with Ellison.

Ellison told TMZ that he denies all of the claims that are laid out in the lawsuit.

Johnson played in the NFL for 11 seasons from 1996-2006. He made the Pro Bowl three times and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

Johnson now works as an analyst for FS1.