Kirk Cousins gets surprising reception from Vikings fans

Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota as a visiting player on Sunday, and the Atlanta Falcons quarterback received a very loud reception from Vikings fans. It was not a positive one, however.

Cousins took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., to a chorus of boos. He was booed so loudly that it looked like he had a difficult time hearing Atlanta’s first playcall in his headset.

The Minnesota crowd booed Kirk Cousins as the Falcons took the field at the start of their touchdown drive pic.twitter.com/PzyVGwTt5k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2024

The boos were surprising given that Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings. Though he did not have much playoff success, Cousins was one of the better quarterbacks in the league for the majority of his time in Minnesota.

Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury midway through his final year with the Vikings. He then signed a 4-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta. The Vikings had no intention of giving Cousins a deal that came close to that, even though he wanted to remain in Minnesota.

Had the Vikings tried to keep Cousins, the boos would have made a lot more sense. Even Cousins probably did not see that coming.