Kirk Cousins took funny inspiration from Texas Rangers for Week 6 win

The Minnesota Vikings got a much-needed Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, and they took some inspiration from the MLB’s Texas Rangers to do it.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said the team had taken some inspiration by playing Creed music before the game. The move was in response to Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney admitting last week that the team broke out of a second-half slump by listening to Creed before games.

Kirk just gave @Chris_Hawkey a license to play all the Creed he wants and I couldn't be more excited for tomorrow's @PowerTripKFAN. #KFANVikes pic.twitter.com/r8F2V8jCv2 — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) October 15, 2023

“Garrett Bradbury in the locker room pregame took a clip from the Texas Rangers and made sure that Creed got played before we went on the field, and I felt like that may have made the difference. We got that going for us,” Cousins said. “The Rangers have been playing Creed and they’re rolling in the playoffs. We thought we’d mix up the genre a bit, get some Creed in there. Garrett made sure it happened and it was well-received.”

Teams could do worse than copying the Rangers right now. They are 6-0 in the playoffs so far, benefitting from great play and some blunders from opponents. The Vikings, who entered Sunday’s game at 1-4, really needed some sort of lift like that.