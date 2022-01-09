Kirk Cousins has interesting response to questions about Mike Zimmer

Rumors continue to fly regarding the future of Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Kirk Cousins may have inadvertently added fuel to the fire Sunday with his response to them.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was asked about chatter about Zimmer’s potential firing, and he passed on commenting. The only thing Cousins really said was that the outside noise about Zimmer’s future did not matter in the locker room.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins declines to answer when asked if he wants Mike Zimmer back and says: "The noise may be loud for your guys" regarding rumors on Zimmer's future. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 9, 2022

In general, it’s a pretty bad sign when a quarterback turns down the chance to publicly back his head coach. Most players will at least offer a partial defense of a struggling coach, so it sticks out in instances where that pointedly does not happen.

In this case, however, it might be less surprising. At times, it has seemed like Zimmer did not really have faith in Cousins as his quarterback. It’s certainly plausible that Cousins isn’t all that enamored with Zimmer, either.

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) sets to throw a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports