Kurt Warner gets all the memes for his silver jacket

Kurt Warner went with a choice of wardrobe this week that would put Jerry Seinfeld’s puffy shirt to shame.

The former NFL MVP, who is now an analyst for NFL Network, wore a large silver jacket for Monday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where can we get this jacket @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/xSwsb7lOZQ — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 20, 2021

Twitter was ruthless in roasting Warner for the outfit. Here were some of the best tweets.

Who let Kurt Warner call this game looking like a chipotle burrito? pic.twitter.com/KPt2px9sHB — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner out here looking like he in a 90s Bad Boy Mo Money Mo Problems music video pic.twitter.com/KkOeAqYfPO — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) December 20, 2021

kurt warner paying homage to aaron carter wow pic.twitter.com/3OSLj7trm7 — Adam London (@_adamlondon) December 20, 2021

My man Kurt showed up today looking like the MTV VMA Moon Man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pwdajYGnrC — Rich 🎅hrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 21, 2021

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/AzfONPNlh4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner looks like he’s about to explain Bitcoin to me pic.twitter.com/g6neECMwMV — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner calling this game: pic.twitter.com/h78lBrP4Cl — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner fashion inspiration is Jiffy-pop pic.twitter.com/pZLpHeK1ER — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 21, 2021

It was 43 degrees at the time of kickoff in Cleveland with 12 mph winds. As such, you can’t blame Warner for coming prepared for the cold. But he had to have a more neutral-colored jacket in his closet, right?

Warner was probably nice and toasty on Monday. But he ended up having the most-memed jacket since this fellow NFL quarterback’s.