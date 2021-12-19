Kyle Dugger, Michael Pittman Jr. ejected from Colts-Patriots game
Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman Jr. were ejected from Saturday night’s Indianapolis Colts-New England Patriots game after an incident in the third quarter.
The Colts had the ball at the Patriots 36 while up 20-0 in the third quarter. Pittman blocked Dugger on a rushing play by Jonathan Taylor. The two ended up pushing and shoving each other, with Pittman’s helmet even coming off.
Some questioned why Pittman was ejected given how Dugger was so physical. Pittman shoved Dugger a few times after the play.
Pittman had just one catch for seven yards before being ejected. Dugger had five tackles for New England.