Kyle Dugger, Michael Pittman Jr. ejected from Colts-Patriots game

Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman Jr. were ejected from Saturday night’s Indianapolis Colts-New England Patriots game after an incident in the third quarter.

The Colts had the ball at the Patriots 36 while up 20-0 in the third quarter. Pittman blocked Dugger on a rushing play by Jonathan Taylor. The two ended up pushing and shoving each other, with Pittman’s helmet even coming off.

Another ridiculously dumb mistake by the Patriots. Dugger took a swing at Pittman and ripped off his helmet. Easy call by the refs to eject him pic.twitter.com/uzXofZv2YB — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 19, 2021

Some questioned why Pittman was ejected given how Dugger was so physical. Pittman shoved Dugger a few times after the play.

Michael Pittman also deserved his ejection pic.twitter.com/mXegpZ6yRz — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 19, 2021

Pittman had just one catch for seven yards before being ejected. Dugger had five tackles for New England.