Kyle Rudolph reportedly had free agent workout with AFC team

Kyle Rudolph’s tenure with the New York Giants was short-lived. He lasted just one season in East Rutherford, getting the boot after the team fired head coach Joe Judge and hired Brian Daboll.

But don’t count Rudolph out just yet. Despite his poor shoring in 2021, which began with a pre-season foot surgery, the veteran tight end is still generating interest on the open market.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reports that Rudolph recently had a workout with the Denver Broncos.

Love that @KyleRudolph keeps on going, had a workout with Broncos. Old-school dude still going at it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 8, 2022

It’s no secret that the Broncos are in need of another tight end. They currently have just three on their roster — Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson and Shaun Beyer — and are in desperate need of a veteran who can block. Although he’s on the downside of his career, Rudolph obviously fits that bill.

There’s also the connection to Broncos general manager George Paton, who was the Minnesota Vikings’ director of player personnel when they selected Rudolph 43rd overall in 2011. The two remained side-by-side until last offseason when the veteran joined the Giants.

The Broncos did not immediately sign Rudolph to a contact, but the two sides are likely to reconvene following the 2022 NFL draft.