Kyle Shanahan leaning toward 1 option in 49ers’ DC search?

The San Francisco 49ers’ secretive defensive coordinator search may be nearing an end, with one outcome potentially growing more likely.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that there is a belief in NFL circles that Shanahan and the 49ers plan to fill the opening with an internal hire. However, the secretive nature of the search does leave open a number of other possibilities.

In NFL coaching circles, there's a belief that Kyle Shanahan is preparing to fill the 49ers' vacant DC opening from within. That said, this has been one of the more secretive searches in recent memory… so until there's an announcement, feel free to dream those big dreams… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 21, 2024

We do not know who the 49ers have interviewed, if anyone, for their opening. There were rumors early in the process that they might target a former rival coach for the opening, but it is not clear if that has even been considered.

The 49ers are hunting for a new defensive coordinator after letting Steve Wilks go after one season. The team was excellent defensively in 2023, but Wilks and Shanahan appeared to have some philosophical differences, so perhaps it makes sense to stick to an internal hire.