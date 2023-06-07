Kyle Shanahan offers update on Brock Purdy’s recovery

Kyle Shanahan offered an update regarding Brock Purdy’s recovery.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach met with reporters on Tuesday and was asked what Purdy is up to during his rehab. Shanahan said that he does not monitor every little thing Purdy does, but was clear that Purdy is recovering well.

“He’s right on pace. I think he throws three times a week. He’s continuing right on the track he’s already been on — no setbacks. It’s been very good so far,” Shanahan said.

Kyle Shanahan expands on Brock Purdy’s progress, who now is throwing three times per week pic.twitter.com/H04NjeHnPd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 6, 2023

Purdy is recovering from surgery he underwent in March to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow that was suffered during the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

A 7th-round pick out of Iowa State in 2022, Purdy excelled as a rookie last season. He threw for 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over nine games and the team went 5-0 in his starts.

Purdy is believed to be the favorite to start for the 49ers at quarterback so long as he is healthy when the season begins. The Niners also have Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as options at quarterback.