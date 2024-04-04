La’el Collins signs with AFC contender in free agency

La’el Collins is resurfacing with an AFC playoff contender.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign the veteran offensive tackle Collins. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report notes that it is a one-year deal for Collins worth up to $6.25 million.

The 31-year-old Collins rose to prominence during his run with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-21 (playing at both left guard and right tackle before eventually settling into the latter role). He signed with Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 but suffered a torn left ACL and MCL in Week 16 that year, costing him the entire 2023 campaign.

Collins briefly reunited with the Cowboys in a practice-squad capacity towards the end of last season. Now the Bills, who are still hoping to compete despite just trading away star receiver Stefon Diggs, will give Collins a shot. He should be worth it at that price too, especially since Collins had some post-injury interest from multiple other teams.