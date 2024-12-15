Lamar Jackson almost had funny wardrobe malfunction during long run

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemingly narrowly avoided an awkward wardrobe malfunction during a big play against the New York Giants.

Jackson broke off a 21-yard run late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, but replays indicated that he had an odd moment while carrying the football. Jackson seemingly used one hand to grip his pants while simultaneously carrying the football, though he did give in and use the arm to balance himself once defenders closed in on him.

Lamar Jackson can juke you while pulling up his pants 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7bKEyACrsK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Jackson’s teammate Derrick Henry had quite the pants problem a month ago. Maybe Jackson took some notes and was determined to make sure something similar did not happen to him. He was not getting pulled on, though, so he might just want to invest in some tighter pants.

The potential wardrobe issue seemed to be the biggest problem Jackson dealt with in the first half. He went 13/14 passing for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and added another 55 yards rushing as the Ravens jumped out to a 21-7 lead.