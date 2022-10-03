Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend.

LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.

One video showed Blount chasing after someone following the game. This supposedly came after a problem he had in the handshake line.

Then Blount, who was in a black shirt that said “coach” on the back, was seen throwing two punches at a man in a white shirt. Blount had to be restrained.

Legarette blount fights dad pic.twitter.com/pNa2cwf78N — Curtis Riley (@Riley007Curtis) October 3, 2022

Blount is notorious for throwing a punch at a Boise State player after a 2009 loss. The former Oregon running back went undrafted in 2010 and threw a punch at a teammate in training camp that year. In 2014, he was arrested with then-teammate Le’Veon Bell.

Despite his violent tendencies, Blount had a strong NFL career. He rushed for 56 career touchdowns and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016. Blount rushed for 11 career playoff touchdowns and won three Super Bowls.