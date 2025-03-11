Leonard Floyd signs with new team after being cut by 49ers

Leonard Floyd may have been cut by the San Francisco 49ers, but it’s not all bad news for him this week.

Floyd is signing a 1-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $10 million. Floyd had signed a 2-year, $20 million contract with San Francisco in free agency last year that called for $12 million guaranteed. He ended up getting cut after one year and now lands in the NFC South for similar money.

Floyd, 32, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He played four seasons with them, three with the Los Angeles Rams, and then one each with the Buffalo Bills and 49ers.

Floyd is from Atlanta, so this marks a homecoming for him. He also played under current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris when Morris was the defensive coordinator of the Rams.

Floyd had 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season. He averaged nearly 10 sacks per season from 2020-2023 and has 66.5 sacks in his 9-year NFL career.

The Falcons only had 31 sacks last season, which ranked 31st in the NFL. Only the New England Patriots had fewer with 28. As a whole, the Falcons were 23rd in the league in both points and yards allowed.