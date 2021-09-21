Lions coach offers troubling response to Jamie Collins effort questions

Jamie Collins has moments where he looks like one of the best linebackers in football, and there are others where the veteran looks totally lost or disinterested. There have been questions about his effort level this season, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not exactly defending his player.

Campbell was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if the criticisms of Collins are warranted. He said Collins plays “a little bit different.” He also said Collins doesn’t match the intensity of fellow Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

.@davebirkett asked Dan Campbell if criticisms about Jamie Collins' effort level are legit. Campbell's answer: pic.twitter.com/A32zCWj6qW — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 21, 2021

Campbell also said there are “things that Jamie does well that we have to continue to use.” That isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement.

Those who have followed Collins’ career know this has been his story for years. The New England Patriots made a surprising decision to trade him years ago when he was a key part of their defense. There were reports then about how Collins’ attitude didn’t match up with his talent, and many accused the Patriots of smearing him on his way out the door.

Campbell seems to have no interest in pushing the narrative in another direction, which says a lot.

Collins had 101 total tackles, three forced fumbles and a sack in 14 games with the Lions last year. He has 10 total tackles through two games this season.