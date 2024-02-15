L’Jarius Sneed has simple message for Chiefs ahead of free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have some tough decisions to make if they want to keep their Super Bowl team together for 2024, and that was made clearer on Thursday.

Star Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed appeared on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show Thursday and was asked to give a message to GM Brett Veach. Sneed kept it simple, but unsurprising.

“Pay me. Pay me. Pay me. That’s what I got to say,” Sneed said.

Sneed will be a free agent this offseason and is in line for a huge payday. The 27-year-old is coming off an excellent season that saw him collect 78 tackles with two interceptions, and was the team’s trusted option to cover top opposing receivers. Keeping him will be a high priority for the Chiefs in their bid for a Super Bowl three-peat.

The Chiefs also have to try to find a way to retain star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is also facing free agency. That might require them to work something out with their most important player.