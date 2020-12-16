ESPN’s Louis Riddick to interview for these two GM jobs

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has been linked to NFL general manager jobs multiple times in the past, and it sounds like he is closer than ever to landing one.

Riddick has interviews lined up with two teams already, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. He will meet with the Houston Texans on Wednesday and Detroit Lions on Friday about their vacant GM jobs.

Riddick, who currently works alongside Steve Levy and Brian Griese in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth, is also considered a candidate for at least one other GM job.

Riddick, 51, has not worked in an NFL front office since he was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He spent six years in a scouting role with the Eagles and seven in similar roles with Washington prior to that.

There have been several teams over the past few years that reportedly had interest in Riddick as a potential GM. It seems like 2021 could be when he finally ventures back into that line of work.