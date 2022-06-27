Panthers legend returning to team as radio broadcaster

Luke Kuechly abruptly retired two years ago after he suffered numerous head injuries, but he made it clear at the time that he still wanted to be involved with the NFL. He has found a way to do that with his former team.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that Kuechly will join the team’s radio broadcast as an analyst for seven games this season. He will work alongside play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme.

“I think it could be a lot of fun,” Kuechly said of his new role. “I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Kuechly played linebacker for the Panthers from 2012-2019. He made the Pro Bowl every year but his rookie season and was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. The former first-round pick was considered by many to be the best linebacker in the game. He retired at age 29 after suffering multiple concussions.

Not long after he announced his retirement, Kuechly hinted that broadcasting was something he would pursue. Working as a radio analyst for his former team is a great place to start.