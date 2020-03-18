pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Malcolm Jenkins gets $32 million for Saints with $16.5 million guaranteed

March 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Jenkins spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who declined his $7.6 million option for 2020. Instead, Jenkins is now going to the Saints on a four-year, $32 million deal with $16.5 million guaranteed.

Jeff McLane says the deal includes a $9 million signing bonus and could reach $35 million if Jenkins hits all his incentives.

Even at 32, Jenkins remains one of the better safeties in the league. He had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season and is extremely versatile in terms of the way a defense can utilize him. Now he is returning to the team that drafted him and where he spent the first five seasons of his career.


