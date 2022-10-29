Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday.

The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources. Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

Titans fans will probably be excited, as Tannehill has not shown himself capable of lifting the offense to new heights. While the team does enter the week at 4-2 on the back of four straight wins, the offense is still largely powered by Derrick Henry, with Tannehill taking on more of a game management role. That gameplan probably will not change too much for Willis, especially when considering coach Mike Vrabel’s preseason assessment of the rookie.

Willis starred at Liberty during his college career. The Titans selected him in the third round of April’s draft as a potential quarterback of the future.