Malik Willis reacts on Twitter to dropping out of first round

Malik Willis was viewed by many as the best quarterback prospect entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but the former Liberty star still has not found a new home. It seems like he has managed to maintain a positive attitude.

Willis was not selected in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. The only quarterback taken was former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20. After he patiently watched 32 picks go by without hearing his name, Willis had a funny reaction on Twitter.

Omg what happened to malik 😂😂😂 — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 29, 2022

Willis followed up with a tweet about overcoming adversity.

Still super appreciative and thankful for this opportunity to be in Vegas and is a prime example on adversity and continuing to grow in your faith TGFE 🙏🏾 — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 29, 2022

Some analysts predicted that Willis would be taken by the Carolina Panthers at 6th overall. They instead went with former NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who is widely considered to be the best offensive lineman in the draft.

What happened with Willis is yet another reminder that projections mean very little. There were reports that the Steelers were high on Willis, but they obviously think Pickett will be a better NFL quarterback.

Willis threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 878 yards and had 13 rushing scores. In addition to being a tremendous athlete, Willis drew rave reviews at the Scouting Combine last month. He should hear his name called fairly early on Friday.