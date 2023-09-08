Maria Taylor is pregnant, set to give birth during NFL season

Maria Taylor is pulling double duty this NFL season.

Not only is Taylor serving as the host of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” TV package, but she is simultaneously growing a child.

Taylor acknowledged her pregnancy with a post on X during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. She fittingly shared that her baby is currently the size of an American football.

Celebrating NFL Kickoff with my own Franchise player in the making 😊🏈 pic.twitter.com/bhxPqDkRBH — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 8, 2023

Taylor originally announced her pregnancy via social media in late July. She indicated at the time that the baby boy is due in January.

In her social media post, Taylor revealed that getting pregnant was not easy and involved multiple failed rounds of in vitro fertilization attempts.

Maria Taylor is pregnant with a baby boy! congrats pic.twitter.com/76Lg65Juao — Black AF News (@blackafnews) July 31, 2023

This is Taylor’s third season as the host of “Sunday Night Football” for NBC after she previously was with ESPN from 2013-2021.