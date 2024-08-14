Ravens star involved in car accident on way to practice

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to training camp on Wednesday, but fortunately the tight end was unharmed.

The Ravens issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon explaining that Andrews was absent from practice because he was in a car accident while on his way to the Under Armour Performance Center, which is where the team trains in Baltimore, Md. Andrews was “evaluated by medical staff” and “did not sustain any apparent injuries,” according to the team.

Andrews has had some eventful travel experiences this year. In February, the 28-year-old was on a flight with a woman who had a medical emergency. Andrews, who is a Type 1 diabetic, helped use his diabetic testing kit to stabilize the woman’s heart rate until paramedics took over when the flight landed.

Andrews missed several games late in the season last year with a leg injury, but he was able to return for the AFC Championship Game. He caught 2 passes for 15 yards in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 10 games last season, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns. The veteran is arguably Lamar Jackson’s favorite target when healthy.