Mark Sanchez goes viral for funny broadcast comment about Rams player

Tony Romo may have competition for the best QB-turned-commentator.

Retired former first-round pick Mark Sanchez was working Sunday’s game on FOX between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. Sanchez is in his second season as a color commentator for FOX Sports and was in the booth for Week 2 alongside play-by-play man Kevin Kugler.

While speaking about the way Rams center Coleman Shelton cleared out a running lane for running back Cam Akers during the first half, Sanchez dropped an all-timer of a line.

“Shelton is clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser, holy smokes,” said Sanchez.

Mark Sanchez on Rams OL Coleman Shelton: "Shelton is clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history."pic.twitter.com/o7ltG3jEjv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

That rolled right off Sanchez’s tongue too. He definitely did his homework before the game on clever analogies.

The 35-year-old Sanchez was a serious failure as a quarterback during his ten seasons in the NFL. But Sanchez is clearly already gaining his wings in his second career as a commentator. As for the “search history” line, maybe it was inspired by some of the stuff out there that Sanchez would probably like to scrub from the Internet.