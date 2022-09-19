 Skip to main content
Mark Sanchez goes viral for funny broadcast comment about Rams player

September 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Mark Sanchez speaking

Tony Romo may have competition for the best QB-turned-commentator.

Retired former first-round pick Mark Sanchez was working Sunday’s game on FOX between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. Sanchez is in his second season as a color commentator for FOX Sports and was in the booth for Week 2 alongside play-by-play man Kevin Kugler.

While speaking about the way Rams center Coleman Shelton cleared out a running lane for running back Cam Akers during the first half, Sanchez dropped an all-timer of a line.

“Shelton is clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history on his web browser, holy smokes,” said Sanchez.

That rolled right off Sanchez’s tongue too. He definitely did his homework before the game on clever analogies.

The 35-year-old Sanchez was a serious failure as a quarterback during his ten seasons in the NFL. But Sanchez is clearly already gaining his wings in his second career as a commentator. As for the “search history” line, maybe it was inspired by some of the stuff out there that Sanchez would probably like to scrub from the Internet.

