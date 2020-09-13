Marlon Mack carted off field with ankle injury

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to have one of the best running back tandems in the NFL this season, but one half of it appeared to suffer a significant injury on Sunday.

Marlon Mack was carted off the field early in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury. The team quickly ruled him out for the day.

Mack’s injury was of the non-contact variety. He caught a pass in the second half and fell to the turf in pain. Here’s a video of the play:

Marlon Mack with a non-contact ankle injury. Had to be helped off the field. Not good. #Colts pic.twitter.com/CitBjDaGHA — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) September 13, 2020

Mack has had trouble staying healthy through his first three NFL seasons, which is one of the reasons the Colts used a second-round pick on former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis also utilizes Nyheim Hines, who scored two touchdowns early against Jacksonville.

The extent of Mack’s injury is unclear, but non-contact injuries are always a concern. Hopefully the injury is nothing severe.