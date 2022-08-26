Bills update Matt Araiza’s status for preseason finale

The Buffalo Bills are keeping punter Matt Araiza despite troubling sexual assault allegations, but they will not be featuring him during Friday’s preseason finale.

Araiza will not punt for the Bills Friday against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There does not appear to be any clarity regarding Araiza’s status going forward beyond that.

Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza, who has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday, will not punt for Buffalo in tonight’s preseason game at Carolina, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2022

Araiza, a sixth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, won the Bills’ punting job on Monday when the team released veteran Matt Haack. On Thursday, he was named as a defendant in a civil suit in which he was accused of taking part in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State. It was reported on Friday that the Bills were aware of the allegations against Araiza when they decided to keep him instead of Haack.

As of Friday, Araiza remains the only punter listed on Buffalo’s roster. It remains to be seen who will handle punting duties in the preseason finale and, indeed, going forward.