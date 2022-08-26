 Skip to main content
Friday, August 26, 2022

Bills update Matt Araiza’s status for preseason finale

August 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are keeping punter Matt Araiza despite troubling sexual assault allegations, but they will not be featuring him during Friday’s preseason finale.

Araiza will not punt for the Bills Friday against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There does not appear to be any clarity regarding Araiza’s status going forward beyond that.

Araiza, a sixth-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, won the Bills’ punting job on Monday when the team released veteran Matt Haack. On Thursday, he was named as a defendant in a civil suit in which he was accused of taking part in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State. It was reported on Friday that the Bills were aware of the allegations against Araiza when they decided to keep him instead of Haack.

As of Friday, Araiza remains the only punter listed on Buffalo’s roster. It remains to be seen who will handle punting duties in the preseason finale and, indeed, going forward.

